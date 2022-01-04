About this product
Lemon Mac is a gassy, potent sativa grown by The Bud Farm in Nevada County. A cross between the uplifting hybrid Miracle Alien Cookies and the high-flying sativa Super Lemon Mac, Lemon Mac is one of the most flavorable strains on the West Coast. Each puff has an enticing lemony-citrus aroma and taste with a hint of earthiness. The high balances a cerebral head buzz with mellow physical effects, leaving its users deeply relaxed yet attentive and aware.
TYPE: Sativa
THC: 27.5%
CANNABINOIDS: 27.9%
GROWN BY: The Bud Farm
REGION: Nevada
RELEASE DATE: 04/01/2022
About this brand
Chemistry.
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
