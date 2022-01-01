Bred from the 2021 Emerald Cup award-winning Chernobyl phenotype, Lime Juice is an uplifting sativa from Esensia Gardens. Sativa-dominant in both its growth and effect, Lime Juice provides an uplifting and energizing effect. Squeeze a few drops into your favorite beverage to unlock a state of euphoric bliss.



Start low, go slow. A full 1mL dose of this tincture is recommended for experienced consumers only.



Per 1mL Dose: 25.8 mg THC



Ingredients: Coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract.



GROWN BY: Esensia Gardens