About this product
Bred from the 2021 Emerald Cup award-winning Chernobyl phenotype, Lime Juice is an uplifting sativa from Esensia Gardens. Sativa-dominant in both its growth and effect, Lime Juice provides an uplifting and energizing effect. Squeeze a few drops into your favorite beverage to unlock a state of euphoric bliss.
Start low, go slow. A full 1mL dose of this tincture is recommended for experienced consumers only.
Per 1mL Dose: 25.8 mg THC
Ingredients: Coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract.
GROWN BY: Esensia Gardens
Start low, go slow. A full 1mL dose of this tincture is recommended for experienced consumers only.
Per 1mL Dose: 25.8 mg THC
Ingredients: Coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract.
GROWN BY: Esensia Gardens
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.