About this product

Exclusively bred by Lady Sativa Farms this fruit forward Indica is the offspring of the legendary Blueberry and the THC popping Orange Cookies. This creation comes in strong with the citrus blast of orange blossom and a subtle yet sweet berry finish. Strong, mellow, flow. Exploding with citrus aromas, Orange Berry Cookies delivers a sweet high that will give you a one way ticket to chill town, without the couch lock. Stoned, yet comfortable, this strain is perfect for a mellow adventure.



TYPE: Indica

THC: 31.1%

CANNABINOIDS: 31.3%



GROWN BY: Lady Sativa Farms

REGION: Humboldt – Benbow

LINEAGE: Orange Cookies x Blueberry

RELEASE DATE: 05/25/21