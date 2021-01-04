Chemistry.
This heavy Sativa hails from the classic Spyrock area of Mendocino. Pure OG, fuel, and spice; a rocketship of a strain that will take over your head and make you forget about any stresses hanging around from the day.
A classic diesel scent, with a peppery pine flavor, Spyrock OG offers an uplifting, energetic high, mixed with a deep body relaxation. A great option to give your mood a boost, help you tap into your creativity and leave you happy and high without the daze.
TYPE: Sativa
THC: 32.56%
CANNABINOIDS: 36.58%
GROWN BY: Sonoma Hills Farm
REGION: Sonoma
LINEAGE: SFV OG x Unknown OG
RELEASE DATE: 4/1/2021
