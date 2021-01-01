Chemistry.
About this product
Flow, Elevate, Balance.
Elevate your mind while achieving balance to reach your ultimate flow state with our sweet/tart strawberry lemonade gummy.
*Fast-acting. You should feel the effects within 15-30 minutes.*
THC: 5MG
CBD: 5MG
Elevate your mind while achieving balance to reach your ultimate flow state with our sweet/tart strawberry lemonade gummy.
*Fast-acting. You should feel the effects within 15-30 minutes.*
THC: 5MG
CBD: 5MG
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!