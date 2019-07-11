About this product
Global state of affairs got you on edge? Chill out with Trident. We nicknamed it “The Peacemaker” for good reason. CBD for the people!
Per 1mL Dose: 9.6mg CBD | 4.3mg CBDa | 3mg THC
Ingredients: Coconut MCT oil, full-spectrum cannabis extract.
GROWN BY: Alpenglow Farms
COUNTY: Humboldt.
About this strain
Trident is a hybrid strain that is notable for its extremely high CBD content of 12%. As a result, it’s an excellent strain for managing pain or dealing with symptoms while remaining mentally focused. Trident’s low THC levels (usually under 6%) don’t mean you won’t feel any sort of cerebral effects, but they tend to be mild and unobtrusive. These sticky flowers have a pleasant sweet and sour aroma.
Trident effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Focused
62% of people report feeling focused
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
3% | medium-low
CBD Strength
8% | medium-low
About this brand
Chemistry.
Where's your weed grown?
Chemistry's full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by Northern California's leading craft farms. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect.
Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.
