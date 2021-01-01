About this product

Cherry Blossom’s broad spectrum tincture is made from whole plant extract and is a simple, all natural sublingual with only five ingredients…yes 5 ingredients.. and a powerful concentration of cannabinoids. When introduced into your daily regimen, can help your body continually operate in a state of focused relief. Total health and wellness require more than just treating symptoms as they arise, a proactive daily regimen, .5-1 full dropper daily, to promote total health and help you achieve temporary relief of pain and discomfort BEFORE you are suffering.

Cherry Blossom CBD oil is a whole plant extract, with a high concentration of CBD as well as small amounts of other cannabinoids.

At 16.6 mg per ml of CBD, it is one of the highest concentration sublingual formulations available on the internet. Whether you take it every day or only as needed, Cherry Blossom’s whole plant extraction offers your body all the great things that CBD has to offer.