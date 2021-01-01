About this product

Gummies seem to be everywhere these days, even in medicines but so many people cannot enjoy them due to dietary or restrictions or other various reasons. We heard you and came up with a true combination of taste, social responsibility, nutrition and effectiveness! Cherry Blossom’s juice-fueled gummies are gluten free, 100% gelatin free and made with all-organic fruit and vegetable juices! Yes, you read that correctly…100% GELATIN FREE!

Our pectin-based recipe is an industry leading formulation resulting in a both flavorful and effective way to absorb CBD. As we know gummies are always fun and ours come in (3) fun flavors: Strawberry, Cotton Candy and Mixed Berry! As with all our other products, Cherry Blossom’s high dosage CBD gummies are made from full spectrum MCT oil and US grown and processed hemp extract. Available in a 300mg/30 count bottle, one to three per month depending on need should do wonders for the body and mind while offering fantastic flavor. Logging in at a lean 15 calories and a mere 2g of sugar per gummy, you can enjoy them without any guilt as well.