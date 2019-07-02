About this product

Treat yourself and your loved ones with a relaxing bath from Cherry River.



Our bubble bath salts come in a variety of sizes and scents, allowing you to take control of how much CBD you want in your bathtub. One ounce (two tablespoons) contains approximately 30 mg full spectrum CBD oil, and one package contains a total of 120 mg full spectrum CBD oil.



Please visit our bath bombs for a full description of each scent.