CR Sport Muscle Cream: 300, 600, 1200 mg Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Cooling Gel

by Cherry River
About this product

Closer to a lotion than a gel, this amazing muscle cream layers on thick to give relief to muscle aches and pains.

Full of essential oils designed to cool your muscles and joints down, we add in 150 mg of full spectrum CBD per oz. Apply liberally to tight muscles, or use as a massage cream.

2 oz - 300 mg CBD, $25
4 oz - 600 mg CBD, $42.50
8 oz - 1200 mg CBD, $80
About this brand

Cherry River
We are an Oregon based, veteran owned company that specializes in CBD infused health and beauty products