About this product

Organic Shea Butter, 600 mg of full spectrum CBD oil, and grapefruit.



These simple ingredients make up our shea butter balm, and promise to hydrate and sooth your skin.



Shea Butter moisturizes dry skin, provides relief to itchy and peeling skin, and can reduce razor irritation and bumps. When mixed with our organically grown CBD oil, this small tin packs a powerful punch your skin will love.



Recommended use: massage onto sore feet, muscles, or joints.