We combined our smooth, rich caramels with one of the most widely known coffee beverages in the world for an infused treat that is one of a kind. With bold coffee flavor, notes of sweet cream, and subtle hints of vanilla, these caramels are a cappuccino lover's dream.
Gluten free Vegetarian Ten individually wrapped 10mg caramels per box
We took the best recipe we knew, our grandmother’s, and maintained its timeless simplicity. Eight simple ingredients you can pronounce and hand spread for a caramel just like the ones you ate sitting on Grandma’s counter.
Gluten Free Vegetarian Sold in packs of 10 Individually wrapped in child resistant film
