CBD + CBG drops are made with CBD-rich full spectrum hemp extract and enhanced with CBG. Preliminary studies show promising results of CBG acting not just as a neuroprotectant but also as a tool to help modulate the nervous system, making it a key cannabinoid in dealing with stress.



1 fl oz. (30ml) contains approx. 500mg of CBD + 600mg CBG



✔️ Organic Ingredients

✔️ Less than 0.3% THC

✔️ Sun-Grown Hemp

✔️ Vegan

✔️ Lab-Tested Ingredients



Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Organic Monk Fruit Extract, Pure CBD, CBG-rich Hemp Extract, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract



Flavor Profile: Mild, earthy, grassy



Suggested Use: Take 1 ml sublingually as needed. Keep on or under tongue for 10-30 seconds. Allow 5-20 minutes for Cannabinoid absorption.