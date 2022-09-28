About this product
CBD + CBG drops are made with CBD-rich full spectrum hemp extract and enhanced with CBG. Preliminary studies show promising results of CBG acting not just as a neuroprotectant but also as a tool to help modulate the nervous system, making it a key cannabinoid in dealing with stress.
1 fl oz. (30ml) contains approx. 500mg of CBD + 600mg CBG
✔️ Organic Ingredients
✔️ Less than 0.3% THC
✔️ Sun-Grown Hemp
✔️ Vegan
✔️ Lab-Tested Ingredients
Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Organic Monk Fruit Extract, Pure CBD, CBG-rich Hemp Extract, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
Flavor Profile: Mild, earthy, grassy
Suggested Use: Take 1 ml sublingually as needed. Keep on or under tongue for 10-30 seconds. Allow 5-20 minutes for Cannabinoid absorption.
1 fl oz. (30ml) contains approx. 500mg of CBD + 600mg CBG
✔️ Organic Ingredients
✔️ Less than 0.3% THC
✔️ Sun-Grown Hemp
✔️ Vegan
✔️ Lab-Tested Ingredients
Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Organic Monk Fruit Extract, Pure CBD, CBG-rich Hemp Extract, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract
Flavor Profile: Mild, earthy, grassy
Suggested Use: Take 1 ml sublingually as needed. Keep on or under tongue for 10-30 seconds. Allow 5-20 minutes for Cannabinoid absorption.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Chicago Cannabis Company
Chicago Cannabis Company® specializes in Cannabinoid-infused products.