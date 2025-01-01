Pet CBD Oil



Treat your furry companions to a world of well-being with our salmon-flavored Pet CBD Drops. Specifically formulated for both cats and dogs, these drops offer a natural solution to support their overall health and happiness. Plus, the added benefits of salmon oil make it an irresistible addition to their diet.



With each 1 ml of oil, your pet will receive approximately 10 mg of CBD, carefully crafted to meet their needs.



Here's why our Pet CBD Drops are a must-have:



✔️ Pet Wellness: Whether your furry friend experiences occasional discomfort, anxious moments, or needs support for their overall well-being, our Pet CBD Drops provide a natural solution to help them thrive.



✔️ Flavorful Delight: Our drops feature a delectable salmon flavor that will make administration a breeze, and the addition of wild Alaskan salmon oil benefits their skin, coat, and overall vitality.



✔️ Quality and Safety: Our Pet CBD Drops are made with natural ingredients, carefully tested to be THC-free, and undergo lab testing to ensure purity and potency.



Give your furry friends the gift of well-being with our tasty, salmon-flavored Pet CBD Drops!



Ingredients: MCT Oil, Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil, Pure CBD



Suggested Use: Administer approximately 1mL of oil or 10mg of CBD per 25lbs of pet weight.



Please note that our Pet CBD Drops are intended for pet wellness purposes only and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.

