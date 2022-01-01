About this product
Our 1 gram Delta 8 THC Vape contains hemp distillate and a blend of hemp-derived and botanically-derived terpenes. Each unique terpene profile has its own flavor. Delta 8 THC is intoxicating and is intended for adult use only. Must be 21+ years of age to purchase. ID verified manually.
Potency: approx. 700mg THC and 200mg CBD
About this brand
Chicago Cannabis Company
Chicago Cannabis Company® specializes in Cannabinoid-infused products.