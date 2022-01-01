About this product
Our Pure Live Resin starts by harvesting indoor grown cannabis when terpenes and cannabinoids are at their peak. We immediately vacuum seal and freeze it at -380 F to preserve freshness. A three-step extraction and refining process protects the cannabinoids and terpenes until we seal them into our specially designed vape cartridge. With your first inhale, you will enjoy the experience of the highest quality Full-Spectrum Pure Live Resin on the market.
For people who enjoy a higher experience
Many vape carts labeled “live resin” seem to have more distillate in them than actual live resin. There’s no test to validate this, and we get it, distillate is far less costly to produce. So, take your first pull on a live resin Chil cart and decide for yourself how much a “pure” full plant live resin experience is worth. We know you’ll figure it out. Bottom line, our Pure Live Resin carts are just that—PURE–no added distillate – EVER! And we back up the quality with a 10-day no-questions asked money-back guarantee. Pure Satisfaction.
Enjoy the difference!
Available in 0.5g cartridges and 0.4g disposable cartridges.
Each hardware comes in three strains:
Galactic Jack - 73% THC - sativa
Lemon Meringue - 83% THC - hybrid
Space Cake - 85% THC - indica
About this brand
Chil
Chil is a brand of cannabis products you can rely on to deliver a consistently enjoyable experience. With Chil, there are no surprises. Chil is the result of years of hard work to recruit the industry’s leading experts to make our high-quality edibles and vaping products; source the best quality THC/CBD; use as many natural ingredients as we can in all our products – from flavor to color; and create products that deliver a consistent enjoyable experience you can count on. We make trusted products that bring enjoyment and relief to people. Quality you feel.