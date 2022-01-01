The most remarkable medicinal product to hit the market in recent years, Chill Pills utilize our proprietary in-house processed oils, custom-blended to meet a range of needs.

Choose from a variety of formulas that include: Daytime, Anytime, or Nightcap. Plus, For more experienced patients, our Extreme Chill Pills are now available in both daytime and Nightcap formulations.



INTRODUCING THC-A!

Have you heard about this remarkable cannabinoid? THC-A is a precursor to THC and provides many of the same benefits, but without the “high.” It’s perfect for patients seeking relief and relaxation but need to stay clear of any psychoactive effects.