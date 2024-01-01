We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Chill, the Highest Chocolate
“Truly the highest chocolate.”
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Chill, the Highest Chocolate products
14 products
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Bite 10mg
by Chill, the Highest Chocolate
THC 10%
Chocolates
1:1 Acai Berry CBD Dark Chocolate 100mg
by Chill, the Highest Chocolate
THC 100%
Chocolates
1:1 Caramel Dark Chocolate CBD 100mg
by Chill, the Highest Chocolate
THC 50%
CBD 50%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate 100mg
by Chill, the Highest Chocolate
THC 100%
Chocolates
Peppermint Milk Chocolate Bite 10mg
by Chill, the Highest Chocolate
THC 10%
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Bite 10mg
by Chill, the Highest Chocolate
THC 10%
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate 100mg
by Chill, the Highest Chocolate
Chocolates
Cappuccino Crunch Milk Chocolate Bite 10mg
by Chill, the Highest Chocolate
THC 10%
Chocolates
That's a Spicy Dark Chocolate 100mg
by Chill, the Highest Chocolate
THC 100%
Chocolates
Cappuccino Crunch Milk Chocolate 100mg
by Chill, the Highest Chocolate
THC 100%
Chocolates
Peppermint Milk Chocolate 100mg
by Chill, the Highest Chocolate
Chocolates
Cookie Jar White Chocolate 100mg THC
by Chill, the Highest Chocolate
THC 100%
Chocolates
1:1 Caramel Dark Chocolate Bite CBD 10mg
by Chill, the Highest Chocolate
THC 5%
CBD 5%
Chocolates
That's a Spicy Dark Chocolate Bite 10mg
by Chill, the Highest Chocolate
THC 10%
