About this product

HOW IT WORKS

First, assure your OG Four 2.0 Rip' N Go is fully charged. To do that, unscrew the battery from the atomizer, screw the battery into the USB charger and plug the other end into a computer or similar charging device. The LED that indicates the charge status is located on the USB charger. While OG Four 2.0 Rip' N Go is charging, the LED will be solid red; you can tell this unit is fully charged when the LED turns green.



Simple to load, just unscrew the mouthpiece and gently place a rice grain size amount of concentrate into the ceramic chamber – do not over-pack! Screw the mouthpiece back on. After loading your atomizer, press the power button five times consecutively to turn the unit on. Hold down the power button and inhale slowly through the mouthpiece.



WHAT'S IN THE BOX

1x #ThisThingRips OG Four 2.0 Rip' N Go

1x Mouthpiece

1x Lava-Quartz Single Ti Coil Chamber

1x Fully Charged Battery

1x Loading Tool

1x USB Charger

FEATURES

Lava Quartz Single Ti Atomizer

Fully Charged & Rechargeable

Pocket-Sized & Powerful

Packaged In A Resealable Bag