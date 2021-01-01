Chill Waze
OG FOUR 2.0 RIP N’ GO PEN
About this product
HOW IT WORKS
First, assure your OG Four 2.0 Rip' N Go is fully charged. To do that, unscrew the battery from the atomizer, screw the battery into the USB charger and plug the other end into a computer or similar charging device. The LED that indicates the charge status is located on the USB charger. While OG Four 2.0 Rip' N Go is charging, the LED will be solid red; you can tell this unit is fully charged when the LED turns green.
Simple to load, just unscrew the mouthpiece and gently place a rice grain size amount of concentrate into the ceramic chamber – do not over-pack! Screw the mouthpiece back on. After loading your atomizer, press the power button five times consecutively to turn the unit on. Hold down the power button and inhale slowly through the mouthpiece.
WHAT'S IN THE BOX
1x #ThisThingRips OG Four 2.0 Rip' N Go
1x Mouthpiece
1x Lava-Quartz Single Ti Coil Chamber
1x Fully Charged Battery
1x Loading Tool
1x USB Charger
FEATURES
Lava Quartz Single Ti Atomizer
Fully Charged & Rechargeable
Pocket-Sized & Powerful
Packaged In A Resealable Bag
