Choice CBD

Blueberry Flavor CBD Oil Vape Pen

Made with 100% organically grown, lab tested, Colorado hemp. Aromatic essential oils paired with pure cannabinoids!

Full-spectrum CBD from USA hemp
All-natural & organic botanicals & terpenes
Pure, premium hardware
No cutting agents, propylene glycol, or THC <0.3%
250mg CBD per pen
