Chong's Choice
Lost Coast #1
About this product
Lost Coast OG is a fairly potent (THC 18-22%), social (therefore conversational), giggly and eventually sedating, 60/40, Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid cross between (most would concur) Chemdawg 4, a Pakistani Kush and Lemon Thai. Newer users might take a pass on this citrus, diesel, pine and Kush-y strain but veterans will enjoy an elevated level of happiness and hunger
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!