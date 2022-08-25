Exo-Tetrahydrocannabinol, Also known as: Delta-9,11-THC



Exo-THC is an impurity formed in the synthesis of delta-9 THC. exo-THC is relatively unknown at the moment. Research is still being done in this cannabinoid. Exo-THC is also known as Delta-9,11-THC. And while this isomer is a known byproduct formed during the synthesis of THC (dronabinol), it can also be formed by many of these post-extraction processes used to “clean up” the extracts.



We’re now seeing a huge trend in producing products from hemp-derived CBD, converting the CBD to Delta-8 and Delta-10-THC to exploit regulatory loopholes that limit THC reporting to Delta-9-THC (as a total, including THC and THCA). The problem is we do not understand the impact of some of these isomers. Remember thalidomide? We do not know the efficacy (or toxicity, for that matter) of Delta-10-THC. Nor do we know the metabolic pathway for these isomers of THC.



Will the presence of exo-THC or Detla-10-THC result in a failed drug test? Many producers are gambling with the lives and careers of their unsuspecting consumers, who are consuming products because it is being marketed as “THC-free”. We do not know if it will lead to a failed drug test. There are many different types of test platforms. Some of them may see no difference between exo-THC and Delta-9-THC.



Exo-THC is not always an indicator of synthetic THC. There are methods to distinguish synthetic from natural products, but they are a bit more expensive. I have not seen anyone using these methods in this industry. These methods are used frequently in the pharmaceutical industry, and can even distinguish between synthetic drugs which are patented from the counterfeit products on the market.