About this product
Exo-Tetrahydrocannabinol, Also known as: Delta-9,11-THC
Exo-THC is an impurity formed in the synthesis of delta-9 THC. exo-THC is relatively unknown at the moment. Research is still being done in this cannabinoid. Exo-THC is also known as Delta-9,11-THC. And while this isomer is a known byproduct formed during the synthesis of THC (dronabinol), it can also be formed by many of these post-extraction processes used to “clean up” the extracts.
We’re now seeing a huge trend in producing products from hemp-derived CBD, converting the CBD to Delta-8 and Delta-10-THC to exploit regulatory loopholes that limit THC reporting to Delta-9-THC (as a total, including THC and THCA). The problem is we do not understand the impact of some of these isomers. Remember thalidomide? We do not know the efficacy (or toxicity, for that matter) of Delta-10-THC. Nor do we know the metabolic pathway for these isomers of THC.
Will the presence of exo-THC or Detla-10-THC result in a failed drug test? Many producers are gambling with the lives and careers of their unsuspecting consumers, who are consuming products because it is being marketed as “THC-free”. We do not know if it will lead to a failed drug test. There are many different types of test platforms. Some of them may see no difference between exo-THC and Delta-9-THC.
Exo-THC is not always an indicator of synthetic THC. There are methods to distinguish synthetic from natural products, but they are a bit more expensive. I have not seen anyone using these methods in this industry. These methods are used frequently in the pharmaceutical industry, and can even distinguish between synthetic drugs which are patented from the counterfeit products on the market.
About this brand
Chow420
Chow420 is a consumer-focused brand dedicated to servicing customers with effective Full Spectrum CBD products.
Shop for delivery at Chow420.com or find a Chow420 automated dispensary (ChowPod) near you. We test and certify full-spectrum CBD oil, gummies, edibles, flower, topicals, skincare, concentrates, capsules, soft gels, vapes for anxiety, sleep, pain, inflammation, focus, energy, immune support and intimacy. Our offering includes over 200+ brands that are non-GMO organic, third-party Lab-tested and vetted, by us, to ensure safety and compliance.
Over 70% of CBD/Cannabis wellness products are contaminated and/or mislabeled (Penn Medicine, 2017). Consumer safety is an issue at the sector. Given the trend of CBD with THC consumption for the purposes of mitigating issues associated with pain relief, insomnia, and anxiety, misrepresentation can have serious consequences for consumers (Single Care, 2020). Product verification is also needed for casual consumption as usage rates among adults gradually registers a higher incidence.
Chow420 is an ecosystem for cannabis wellness products that is equipped with an unforgeable certification standard for cannabis and CBD products. Chow420's internal verification protocols, powered by blockchain technology, ascertain the veracity of vendor COAs (certificates of analysis) against the databases of testing laboratories for discrepancies. Successful outcomes are published on Chow420.com and embedded on the Binance network to reinforce customer trust, verify the source products and enforce the accuracy of product labels.
We also carry reliable isolate, broad-spectrum, and hemp seed products. Chow420 is committed to providing quality hemp CBD for all.
Do CBD the right way, the Chow420 way.
