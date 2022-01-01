About this product
Award winning 1:1 High CBD Ointment 4oz infused with High CBD-expressing medical marijuana flower. With whole plant Cannabis, to deliver a Broad Spectrum of activated cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and hundreds of other phytonutrients.
May help with arthritis, dry skin, eczema, rashes, insect bites, and minor burns. May relieve pain from muscle soreness, skin inflammation, psoriasis, bacterial infections, sunburns.
May help with arthritis, dry skin, eczema, rashes, insect bites, and minor burns. May relieve pain from muscle soreness, skin inflammation, psoriasis, bacterial infections, sunburns.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Chronic Health
Chronic Health provides our customers with the markets leading quality CBD products. From our homemade salves to pure oils, our products are available in a variety of strengths with your choice of full-spectrum or CBD isolate. We also assist in your proprietary applications by providing tinctures suited for your personal needs.