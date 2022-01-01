Award winning 1:1 High CBD Ointment 1/2oz infused with 40mg of THC and 40mg of High CBD-expressing medical marijuana flower. With whole plant Cannabis, to deliver a Broad Spectrum of activated cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and hundreds of other phytonutrients.



May help with arthritis, dry skin, eczema, rashes, insect bites, and minor burns. May relieve pain from muscle soreness, skin inflammation, psoriasis, bacterial infections, sunburns.