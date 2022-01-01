About this product
Our award winning Chronic Health Hemp CBD Ointment 1/2oz. Our hemp is infused with 80mg of Hemp derived Broad Spectrum Crude CBD Oil.
May help with: arthritis, dry skin, eczema, rashes, insect bites, and minor burns.
May also: relieve pain from muscle soreness, skin inflammation, psoriasis, bacterial infections, sunburns.
About this brand
Chronic Health
Chronic Health provides our customers with the markets leading quality CBD products. From our homemade salves to pure oils, our products are available in a variety of strengths with your choice of full-spectrum or CBD isolate. We also assist in your proprietary applications by providing tinctures suited for your personal needs.