About this product
Award-winning THC rich Pain Re-Leaf Lotion provides topical relief for pain, minor burns, and rashes. Infused with 200mg of THC and Broad Spectrum activated cannabinoids, our 2 oz lotion provides the same healing benefits as our very popular THC Pain Re-Leaf Ointment, but with a smoother and easier-to-apply lotion base. Made from high quality medical marijuana flower.
About this brand
Chronic Health
Chronic Health provides our customers with the markets leading quality CBD products. From our homemade salves to pure oils, our products are available in a variety of strengths with your choice of full-spectrum or CBD isolate. We also assist in your proprietary applications by providing tinctures suited for your personal needs.