Our award winning THC 1/2oz Pain Re-Leaf Ointment, Infused with 80mg of THC. Made from whole plant Cannabis to deliver a Broad spectrum of activated cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and hundreds of other phytonutrients.



May help with arthritis, dry skin, eczema, rashes, insect bites, and minor burns. May relieve pain from muscle soreness, skin inflammation, psoriasis, bacterial infections, sunburns.