Our Chronic Health THC Glycerin tincture 2oz containing 800mg of THC and Broad Spectrum activated cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. Designed for patients seeking a THC rich cannabinoid therapy. Made with High Terpene Broad Spectrum Crude Extract.
May help with: chronic joint pain, nerve pain, sleep and many other conditions.
Chronic Health
Chronic Health provides our customers with the markets leading quality CBD products. From our homemade salves to pure oils, our products are available in a variety of strengths with your choice of full-spectrum or CBD isolate. We also assist in your proprietary applications by providing tinctures suited for your personal needs.