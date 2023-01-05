About this product
Reach new heights with Cigaweeds—the only smoke you’ll ever need! Each pack contains 12 hand-crafted smokes designed to provide a quick, exhilarating lift to get you through your day. Choose from a variety of proprietary strains designed to meet your individual needs. Each .75 gram pre-rolled smoke is purposefully crafted with enough premium flower to ensure a refreshing and flavorful experience.
(12) .75 Gram Flower Ciga-Style Prerolls
(12) .75 Gram Flower Ciga-Style Prerolls
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CIGAWEEDS
Designed with the discerning smoker in mind, Cigaweeds is perfect for when a puff is enough. Our discrete size and sleek composition make it possible to easily manage your dosage. Cigaweed’s rich flavor and natural smoothness provide the relief you’re looking for, while allowing you to truly taste the terps!
State License(s)
00000004DCKF00438872