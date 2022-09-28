Citizens Hemp is committed to the consumer from seed to sale, operating under one simple philosophy: only source the finest United States-grown hemp, only process with the cleanest and most organic options, and only market with the highest level of transparency.



Rooted in a partnership with Mother Nature, Citizens Hemp is the CBD brand From the Earth For the People. And to bring our partnership with Mother Nature full circle, Citizens Hemp donates part of the proceeds from every product sold to help preserve the world’s rainforests.



Amidst an oversaturated hemp market that’s filled with sub-par product and an overall lack of transparency, we believe that the consistent caliber of our products combined with the expertise and professionalism of our team members are what sets us apart. We’ve seen hemp products provide a wide array of therapeutic benefits, which is why we offer a full suite of products for you to choose from, including premium flower, pre-rolled joints, tinctures, freeze gel, and many more to come.