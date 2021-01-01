About this product

Mixed into water, your coffee, or a savory sauce, our agave nectar-based THC tinctures sweeten the day in more ways than one. Use these low-glycemic, infused sweeteners on their own, or open up a world of recipes for a memorable dinner party.



Extracted from the blue agave plant, this low-glycemic sweetener has a honey-like consistency and is a great alternative to other sugars and sweeteners. Agave nectar is also water soluble, making agave-based tinctures easy to mix into food and drink.