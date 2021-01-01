About this product

Satisfy your sweet-tooth with our dessert-inspired Chocolate Agave tinctures. We blend the natural sweetness of blue agave nectar, the cardiovascular benefits associated with cocoa, and the nutritional boost of MCT oil for a well-rounded, luxurious experience.



Extracted from the blue agave plant, this low-glycemic sweetener has a honey-like consistency and is a great alternative to other sugars and sweeteners. Agave nectar is also water soluble, making agave-based tinctures easy to mix into food and drink.