This highly sought-after Indica mix is loud and proud with rich, savory flavors and a full-body buzz that’s sure to keep you grounded. Don’t let the name fool you – this one keeps it real.
Our universally sized cartridges utilize CCELL technology to vaporize our blends of 100% cannabinoids and terpenes, providing long lasting performance, clean flavors, and leak resistance. Compatible with any 510 threaded battery.
City Trees
The city brings us drive, innovation, and a will to keep pushing forward. The trees bring us connection, clarity, and a grounding that helps heal the world around us. We combine years of expertise in cannabis cultivation, extraction, and distribution to deliver the highest quality THC distillate products in Nevada. Using our proprietary extraction processes and relentless attention to detail we craft a variety of clean boutique cannabis products that deliver consistent results. Run that trail; find your zen; write that next track. Sustain Your State with City Trees.