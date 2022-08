Shed the tension of the day and put down roots with our Rest blend. Stressful days and restless nights are melted away with a relaxing blend of myrcene and linalool that may help deliver relief from insomnia and anxiety. This indica-derived mix brings R&R to new heights.



Use our premium distillates on your terms. The same high quality, fully activated oil found in our vape pens is also available in sterile, all-glass applicators for refilling cartridges, dabbing at home, or infusing your favorite treats.



Available in 0.5g and 1g syringes.