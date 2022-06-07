A balanced blend of THC and CBD, this 1:1 blend is designed to relieve anxiety and pain in a cloud of crisp cucumber melon, without reintroducing terpenes or increasing psychoactivity. Inhale:exhale:aaah. This mix also contributes to our Buy 1 Plant 1 initiative. More Calm, more trees.



Use our premium distillates on your terms. The same high quality, fully activated oil found in our vape pens is also available in sterile, all-glass applicators for refilling cartridges, dabbing at home, or infusing your favorite treats.