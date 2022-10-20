This highly sought-after Indica mix is loud and proud with rich, savory flavors and a full-body buzz that’s sure to keep you grounded. Don’t let the name fool you – this one keeps it real.



Use our premium distillates on your terms. The same high quality, fully activated oil found in our vape pens is also available in sterile, all-glass applicators for refilling cartridges, dabbing at home, or infusing your favorite treats.