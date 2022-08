This classic strain stands out as a favorite for all sativa lovers. With a bright blend of terpinolene, a & b-pinene, limonene, and carene, this upbeat formula is designed to bring focus and heightened creative energy to any session. Jack would be proud.



Use our premium distillates on your terms. The same high quality, fully activated oil found in our vape pens is also available in sterile, all-glass applicators for refilling cartridges, dabbing at home, or infusing your favorite treats.



Available in 0.5g and 1g syringes.