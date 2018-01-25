About this product
Blueberry Cookies is a cross of two highly popular strains, Blue Tahoe (aka Blueberry Tahoe) and the Thin Mint cut of the iconic GSC (also known as Girl Scout Cookies). Described as having the aroma of wild berries and freshly baked cookies, Blueberry Cookies reportedly gives users a strong head and body high, helping to relax the muscles.
Highlighted Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene, Linalool, Limonene, Nerolidol
Taste Description: Sweet & fruity blend with deep berry notes
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
Blueberry Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid created by crossing Blueberry Tahoe and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). This strain’s unique flavor is a mixture of roasted nuts, mint, and fresh blueberries, while the bouquet provides an earthier, berry-forward aroma. Blueberry Cookies tends to hit the consumer in the body with mid-level sedative effects that are relaxing without being cumbersome. The mental state is often heady and creative, offering a distraction from stress. Blueberry Cookies is often recommended for consumers contending with chronic pain, inflammation, and depression.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.