Ghost OG - Relax
Ghost OG is a combination of a female Ghost OG (a confusingly named phenotype of OG Kush) pollinated by Joe’s OG Kush, first bred by the team at Apothecary Genetics. The original Ghost OG is thought to be a true Kush strain from the Kush mountain range, named such because a breeder from the OverGrow.com forums with the username OrgnKid gave a cut of the strain to another breeder named Ghost.
The cultivar from Apothecary Genetics was backcrossed with OG Kush strains to create seeds and strengthen its genetics, but the original version is clone only.
Highlighted Terpenes: Humulene, Linalool, Terpinol
Tastes like Category: Earthy
Taste Description: Smooth herb-like pine
Terpene Type: Cannabis and Botanical Derived
-VFIRE PODS ARE COMPATIBLE WITH CLAW BRANDED AND IKRUSHER BATTERIES-
Ghost OG, also known as "Ghost OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a cut of OG Kush. Ghost OG is loved by many for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety.
Ghost OG effects
Reported by real people like you
439 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Claw Cannabis
The Claw brand is a trusted leader in the cannabis and wellness products industry built on a passion for enriching cannabis and supporting access to a clean, healthy cannabis lifestyle. Claw strives to create products that benefit your active lifestyle & leave you recharged to start every day on the right foot.
Providing Michigan with the cleanest, most effective cannabis products.
We are committed to transparency and continuously strengthening our brands to improve the cannabis experience for our customers.
The release of the Mini V2 VFire Battery is a step toward the low temperature vaping experience. Benefiting your mind, body & soul without compromising your terpenes or lungs.
