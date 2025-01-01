We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Clay Wolf
Premium Cannabis Extracts
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Vaping
Clay Wolf products
54 products
Solvent
RC Fruity Crumble - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Wax
Jazz Sugar Wax - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Solvent
Jazz Crumble - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Resin
Cannon Beach Live Resin Concentrate - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Resin
Orion's Belt Live Resin Concentrate - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Resin
Memory Loss Live Resin Concentrate - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Resin
Purple Drink Live Resin Concentrate - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Resin
Citrus Punch Live Resin Concentrate - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Resin
Mango Live Resin Concentrate - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Resin
Bubble Gum Live Resin Concentrate - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Resin
Dominion Skunk Live Resin Concentrate - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Resin
Purple Ex Live Resin Concentrate - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Resin
Super Jack Live Resin Concentrate - 0.5g
by Clay Wolf
Resin
Sherbert (Sunset Sherbert) Live Resin Concentrate - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Resin
Super HarleQueen Live Resin Concentrate - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Resin
Star Sour Live Resin Concentrate - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Resin
Blue Goo Live Resin Concentrate- 1g
by Clay Wolf
Resin
Gelato Live Resin Concentrate - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Resin
RC Fruity Live Resin Concentrate - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Resin
Original Glue (GG4) Live Resin Concentrate - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Solvent
Sherbert BHO 1g
by Clay Wolf
THC 63.4%
CBD 0.3%
Solvent
Cookie Breath Crumble - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Solvent
OG Kush Butter - 1g
by Clay Wolf
Resin
Cookies Live Resin Concentrate - 1g
by Clay Wolf
1
2
3
Home
Brands
Clay Wolf
Catalog