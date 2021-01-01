About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

Apple Fritter (Sour Apple X Animal Cookies) brings on a hard-hitting high and super delicious flavor. This bud has a super sweet/fruity apple flavor with a light and cakey vanilla exhale that's just like a delicious apple fritter. This strain fills your mind with a positive lift and provides a relieving and tingly body high.