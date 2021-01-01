About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only.



Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch.



Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours.

_____



Baked Berry (Blueberry x Girl Scout Cookies) has the cookie pie crust taste synonymous with GSC, and is complimented by a fruity-berry flavor. Baked Berry blends the flavors of its parent strains with a smooth smoke and a pleasant tart aftertaste. Baked Berry brings a relaxing euphoria that opens the mind up to introspective thought. Energy levels reportedly remain steady hours after ingestion, making this an excellent daytime choice for those who need to remain productive throughout the day. This strain has also received good reviews from medical users suffering from chronic pain and inflammation.