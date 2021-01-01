Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original
Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.
Blueberry Pebbles (Fruity Pebble OG X Blueberry) tastes and smells like a sweet bowl of berries. Blueberry Pebbles provides a relaxing experience. Users can expect a mood boost, and some seriously chill vibes.
