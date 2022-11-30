Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

_____



Bonkers (Lemon Tree X Cookies and Cream) is a half indica and half sativa strain. It has a fruity aroma and lemon flavor that some have described as tea. Bonkers has a powerful body high that leaves you relaxed and eased, those who use it have recommended it for evening stress and pain relief. Its mind effects have been noted to relieve anxiety and stress.