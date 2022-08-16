Claybourne Eighths



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Hand packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud. Featuring full cannabinoid and terpene profiles right on the package.

Bright Fire is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Fire OG with the infamous Tangie Sunrise. Bright Fire offers consumers physical relaxation while stimulating the appetite. Enjoy this strain later in the day to harness its gorgeous semi-sedative effects.