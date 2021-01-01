Claybourne Co.
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces
Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!
Cereal Milk (Snowman X Y Life) has a distinct flavor on par with the taste of milk after eating a bowl of fruity flavored cereal, it’s sugary-sweet and contains remnants of flavorful citrus and berries. This strain offers a balance of sativa and indica effects, it soothes both mind and body while enhancing creativity and focus.
