Claybourne Grams



100% indoor grown, premium selections of CBD-Rich and THC-Rich varieties. Packaged with care to make sure we all get a chance at the show bud.

Chem Fuego (Sour Diesel x Head Band x Chem Dawg) is an invigorating sativa. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a light “heavy bodied” feeling; this fast acting strain delivers energizing cerebral effects. Chem Fuego has an aroma with notes of earth, herbal tea, citrus, and light skunk. The citrus and tea notes are very notable in its taste.