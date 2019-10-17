Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

Cherry AK is a rare cherry-scented phenotype with its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.