Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original



Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud.

_____



Chili Verde is a cross between Key Lime Pie and Lavender. This strain has a skunky lime, lavender, and pungent diesel smell that radiates. The Chili Verde high alleviates the body from muscle tension and stress, great for those with pain in their shoulders and back. A great choice for evening use.