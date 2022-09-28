Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces



Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size!

If you’re looking for a delicious flavor and a kick of wake-and-bake effects, look no more! Citrus Cake has a taste of sweet vanilla and bright citrus flavor flowing over your tongue with each toke. The Citrus Cake high is just as delicious as the flavor, with eye-opening effects that will get you up and moving almost immediately.